Intel's Core i7-8700K Coffee Lake processor is on sale for $313

Intel's Core i7-8700K processor went on sale earlier this month for $335, which at the time was the lowest we've seen for this chip. Now it's even cheaper, priced at $313.05 at Walmart, of all places.

That's right, Wally World has Amazon, Newegg, and even Micro Center beat on this one. It's not through a marketplace seller either, but direct from Walmart with free shipping.

The Core i7-8700K hardly needs an introduction at this point, as it's still Intel's flagship consumer Coffee Lake processor. It's a 6-core/12-thread chip clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.7GHz with 12MB of L3 cache, and of course an unlocked multiplier to help with overclocking.

You'll need a Z370-chipset motherboard, as is required for all desktop Coffee Lake processors, so keep that in mind.

Go here to take advantage of this deal.

