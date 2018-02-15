If you're looking to build a new system and want to shoot straight to the top of Intel's consumer line, now is the time to do it. Over at Newegg, Intel's Core i7-8700K processor is on sale for $335.

That's the lowest price around, even beating Micro Center, which usually offers lower prices with the caveat of having to live near a physical store for pickup. In this case, however, Intel's sale price is $15 cheaper than Micro Center's asking price.

You're probably familiar with the Core i7-8700K at this point, but as a refresher, this is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a 3.7GHz base clock and 4.7GHz boost clock. It also has an unlocked multiplier to make overclocking easier, along with 12MB of L3 cache.

One thing to keep in mind is that you'll need to a Z370 motherboard to run this processor. Previous generation Z270 motherboards do not support Coffee Lake, so if you're looking to upgrade an existing Z270 system to this chip, you'll need a new motherboard too.

You can find the Core i7-8700K on sale here.

