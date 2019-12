http://youtu.be/Cn8h75aSlnw

Battlefield 3 may be melting down your graphics card and fashioning its remains into a festive hat, but brute graphical muscle isn't the only path to drool-worthy beauty. Case in point: InMomentum. It's an indie platforming racer...thing, and it's absolutely gorgeous.

Best of all, the neon-lit runner is now available on Steam - at a sale price of $7.99/£5.59, no less. Enough from me, though. Peep yon moving image compilation and see for yourself.