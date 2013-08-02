Infinite Crisis launches Founders Program, lets players buy beta access

Infinite Crisis — Turbine 's foray into the MOBA space—has now opened up access to its Founders Program, offering immediate access to the closed beta with some extra goodies thrown in.

Infinite Crisis has a free hero rotation and store that's pretty similar to League of Legends, so it might actually be worth it to pony up now and save some cash later on. All of the packs give you a decent amount of Crisis Coins—IC's in-game, for-cash currency, plus the chance to play on the game's new Coast City map.

Here are the three tiers, direct from the Infinite Crisis website :

"Basic — $19.99



Immediate access to the Closed Beta including both Gotham Heights and Coast City Maps



One buddy key for a friend, granting access to both Closed Beta Maps



Three Champions (Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern)



Exclusive Founders Protector Icon (Founders only)



800 Crisis Coins ($10 value)



Standard — $49.99



Immediate access to the Closed Beta including both Gotham Heights and Coast City Maps



Two buddy keys for a friend, granting access to both Closed Beta Maps



Six Champions (Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Gaslight Batman, Poison Ivy)



Exclusive “Renaissance” Gaslight Batman Costume (Founders only)



Exclusive Founders Protector Icon (Founders only)



3200 Crisis Coins ($35 value)



Elite — $99.99



Guaranteed Early Access to the Next Map Release, Gotham Divided



Immediate access to the Closed Beta including both Gotham Heights and Coast City Maps



Four buddy keys for a friend, granting access to both Closed Beta Maps



(enough to form your own team of five)



12 Champions (Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Gaslight Batman, Poison Ivy, Gaslight Catwoman, Gaslight Joker, Cyborg, Nightmare Batman, Shazam, Zatanna)



Exclusive “Renaissance” Gaslight Batman Costume (Founders only)



Exclusive “Arkham City” Batman Costume (Founders only)



Exclusive Founders Protector Icon (Founders only)



8600 Crisis Coins ($80 value)"



Already have your credit card at the ready? Head here to join in the Infinite Crisis or check out our Infinite Crisis hands-on . If you want a chance to try the game before you go all-in, you can sign-up for the closed beta.