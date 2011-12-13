Indie Royale Xmas bundle launches, now with more dinosaurs

Everyone and their dog-eardrum-bursting grocery store holiday music may be taking on a seasonal theme right now, but I think it's fair to say that every season is indie bundle season. Case in point: The Indie Royale Xmas Bundle is the 46752th indie bundle I've reported on—or somewhere thereabouts. Not that I'm complaining, mind you. Four excellent indies for (as of now) four bucks? If that's somehow upsetting, you may just be the unholy offspring of Ebenzer Scrooge and the Grinch.

Currently, the bundle's offering Dino D-Day, Eets, The Oil Blue, and The Blackwell Trilogy: Remastered. As per usual with Indie Royale, the price fluctuates depending on whether you beat the minimum or pinch your pennies so tightly that Abraham Lincoln angrily asks just what the hell your problem is. As such, it's a good idea to make your purchase ASAP, as the price is almost certain to increase.