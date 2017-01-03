HyperX announces new headset, mouse, RAM, and keyboards

CES 2017 is taking place right now in Las Vegas, and all of the hardware manufacturers are showing off their new and upcoming bits and pieces. It appears the industry is going mad for new keyboards and mice at the moment, and HyperX is right there in the thick of it. At CES, according to Business Wire, HyperX has announced the Pulsefire Gaming Mouse, the Alloy RGB Gaming Keyboard, two switch opens for the Alloy FPS keyboard, DDR4 memory with LED lighting, and the Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset.

First up, the Cloud Revolver S headset has now become the flagship of HyperX's range. It's the biggest, with memory foam cups and a wider steel headband than the standard Cloud Revolver. It has 50mm drivers, runs off a single USB port, and HyperX says this is the first ever gaming headset with plug-and-play surround sound. It's due for release in March for $150.

The Pulsefire is HyperX's first gaming mouse, and it looks like the company is going fairly safe with this one. It has two programmable side buttons, a DPI switcher on top of the mouse below the threaded scroll wheel, and it has rubberized grips on either side. There are four DPI settings to choose from on the fly (400/800/1,600/3,200). As for the ergonomics and aesthetic, it looks fairly similar in shape and function to the Razer DeathAdder Elite, which can only be a good thing. It'll be available in April for $50.

The Alloy RGB is a new line of keyboards, with LED-illuminated Cherry MX RGB switches, and is fairly similar in design to the Alloy FPS keyboard HyperX launched last year. As for the Alloy FPS, there are two new switch variants, with Cherry MX Red and Cherry MX Brown to choose from. These new variants will be released later this month for $100. As for the new Alloy RGB, we'll have to wait until Q3 2017.

Finally, HyperX is releasing the Predator DDR4 LED Memory, its first modules with RGB lighting capabilities. The RAM can be paired with supporting motherboards. More information including pricing and release date will be revealed soon.

Keep your eye on PC Gamer over the coming days for all of the latest from CES 2017.