HyperX Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard review

HyperX's Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard was released earlier this month, the first keyboard to use its Pudding keycaps. These keycaps give the Alloy Elite 2 a natural glow-up by leaning into one of the most shamelessly aggressive uses of RGB in a keyboard I've seen in a while. Honestly, I think it's a pretty impressive feat, despite feeling a touch of embarrassment every time I type 'Pudding' in this review, and it happens often—a classic case of cool tech with a silly name.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 specs Switch: HyperX Red

Keycaps: ABS Pudding

Lighting: Per-key RGB

Onboard Storage: Up to 3 profiles

Extra Ports: USB 2.0 passthrough

Connection Type: USB Type-A

Cable: 1.8m braided cable

Weight: 3.5 lbs

Price: $129.99

The most striking feature of the Alloy Elite 2, and also the biggest difference from the original Alloy Elite RGB, is the use of pudding ABS keycaps. After establishing that HyperX's Pudding keycaps have nothing to do with snacks (sadly), these keycaps allow you to get the maximum amount of RGB lighting shining through each key. HyperX has been selling black and white Pudding keycaps separately, but the Alloy Elite 2 is the first of its keyboards to have Pudding keycaps right from the start. No tools needed.

The way RGB lighting works on most keyboards is that the light peeks out from underneath the keys and through the characters on the top of each keycap. What makes HyperX's Pudding keycaps unique is the side of each key is translucent, allowing for a more dramatic increase in RGB light to escape.

Saying that it's a dramatic increase in RGB lighting still feels like an understatement. The RGB lighting on the Alloy Elite 2 feels a lot more like the PC gaming equivalent of peacocking. It immediately draws everyone's attention.

My wife, who developed a selective RGB-blindness to all the gaming hardware I have set up on my desk, couldn't ignore the colorful luminescent presence of the Alloy Elite 2. Now, I just need a gaming mouse with enough RGB to pair with this thing.

A lot of what we liked about the original Alloy Elite RGB is still here. The top steel plate gives the Elite 2 the sturdy feel of a premium keyboard. The fact that this thing weighs over three pounds means it will stay put no matter how vigorously you type.

The media controls, massive volume wheel, and quick access keys are also back above the dynamic light bar. That light bar serves no real purpose, aside from being another place to throw in more RGB. It's excessive, and I love it. It is weird that the quick access keys, whose purpose is to control the RGB lighting, are the only keys that don't light up.

Another addition to Alloy Elite 2 is the USB 2.0 passthrough at the top of the keyboard, a feature that is always welcome. The growing number of USB devices on my desk has been increasing at an alarming rate. While not the sexiest feature, it's still good to have nonetheless.

There are some odd omissions, though. For a start, there's no wrist rest or any extra keycaps. Yeah, the Alloy Elite 2 is roughly $10 cheaper than the Alloy Elite RGB originally sold for, but it would have been sweet to see a wrist rest or even a keycap remover for easy cleaning. Another change is HyperX has decided to go with its Red switch instead of Cherry MX Brown, Blue, and Red switches like it did the previous model. The HyperX Red switches on paper have less travel and use less force than your traditional Reds.

Though I didn't feel much of a difference when typing or gaming, I still hit my usual words per minute of around 80. The ABS Pudding keycaps have a wide and comfy feel to them though I did find myself stretching my fingers out more than usual to hit specific keys. If you have larger hands, this full-sized keyboard is perfect for your gigantic digits.

As far as gaming is concerned, the HyperX's Red switch's snappiness and responsiveness worked well in my matches of Call of Duty: Warzone. I wanted to see how it fared in an MMORPG, so I dusted off Star Wars: The Old Republic, for reasons, and killed some Jedi as an Imperial Agent in a few PVP runs. The spacebar feels great for those whose main form of transportation in MMORPGs is jumping like a sociopath.

The HyperX Allow Elite 2 is an unapologetically bold and bright gaming keyboard that often feels more like a statement piece than something for playing videogames. If you're looking for a well-built gaming keyboard with blindingly bright RGB, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is the board you want, assuming you don't mind a little color. Or assuming you're desperate for a lot more color.