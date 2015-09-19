Humble's Game Maker bundle is ridiculously good

It's never been easier to make or share games, and it gets even easier-ier with Humble's latest Weekly Bundle, which offers the ordinarily rather pricey Game Maker Pro for cheap. Oh, and it also comes with lots of games. Oh, and also the source code to lots of games, meaning you can remix things like Death Ray Manta SE, Super Crate Box, 10 Second Ninja and more to your liking. It's a fantastically good deal, is what it is.

You'll need to pay $6 or more to get Game Maker Pro (the Standard version is free, but watermarked), but the $12 tier is worth considering if you'd like to export your games to Android. It also comes with a few more games and their source codes, including Stealth Bastard Deluxe and Savant - Ascent.

If you enter your email address, you can also get the already free L'Abbaye des Morts and Spelunky Classic for, er, free, again with the source code to both games.

The bundle also includes the 'SE' version of Rob Fearon and co's Death Ray Manta, a fun colourful shoot-'em-up that has just been rebuilt, expanded and released on Steam and Itch.io. It's cheaper to buy it in this Humble Bundle for the next week or so, and it comes with some extra games too.

Thinking of making something with Game Maker? Tom Francis' Game Maker tutorial series might be worth a watch.