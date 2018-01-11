Humble Winter Sale has big discounts on GTA 5, Destiny 2, Prey and more

The Humble Store has kicked off its annual winter sale today, so if your funds haven't been depleted by the holiday period (not to mention all the other sales) you might want to check it out. All the usual suspects are there, but GTA 5 is going for a neat 50 percent off ($37.49). If you're one of the dozen or so people who don't yet own that game, that's a pretty good price.

More recent titles like Assassin's Creed: Origins and Destiny 2 have tempting cuts, with 30 and 35 percent discounts offered respectively. Among the better steals is Prey, which you can nab for $19.97 (50 percent cheaper than usual).

All the usual Bethesda RPGs are there, and Activision, Ubisoft and Namco all have substantial showings. But it's the indie offerings that shine: Hollow Knight is available for just under a tenner, They Are Billions has a (small, but decent for a new title) 10 percent discount, and psychedelic boss rush game Furi is availble for 9 bucks. Go forth and peruse on the Humble site.