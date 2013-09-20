Popular

Humble Weekly Sale offers Egosoft catalogue, Indie Bundle gets more games

By

Dammit, Humble guys. We leave you alone for a few days, and you barf up more games all over your website. There are two Humble happenings right now. Firstly, their Weekly Sale ticked over - kicking out the retro shooters and replacing them with the cold, dark void of Egosoft's space obsession. The entirety of the X-Series is being made available, minus the upcoming, spectacle promising , X-Rebirth. Secondly, over in the Humble mansion's main wing, the Indie Bundle 9 has added four more games, including Bastion and Limbo.

Here's what's in the Weekly Sale :

  • X: Beyond the Frontier

  • X-Tension

  • X2: The Threat

  • X3: Reunion plus its DLC X3: Reunion - Bonus Package

  • X3: Terran Conflict (for purchases above $6)

  • X3: Albion Prelude plus its soundtrack (for purchases above $6)

  • X-Superbox Bonus Material (for purchases above $6)

  • X-Rebirth soundtrack

Alternatively, replace that entire list with a man shouting "SPAAAAAAAAAAACE!" forever. It amounts to pretty much the same thing.

And now, in the more than $2.89 million raising Humble Indie Bundle 9 , you can get the following for an above-the-average purchase:

  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

  • A Virus Named Tom

  • Bastion

  • Limbo

That's all for this weeks edition of "Humble: The 'Oh Dear God How Am I Going To Play All Of These Games' Story".

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments