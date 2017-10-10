Humble Store Female Protagonist Sale celebrates gaming's leading ladies

You wouldn't know it from the intimidating pile of Alien Isolation and Rise of the Tomb Raider DLC on offer, but there are some good deals in the Humble Store's Female Protagonist Sale. The aptly titled sale is now live and will run through 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) this Friday, October 13. It boasts a small but strong selection of big and indie games alike, including such highlights as:

On top of the aforementioned DLC stampede, you'll also find more modest deals on Bayonetta's excellent PC port (25 percent off) and Tacoma (20 percent off).