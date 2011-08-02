Humble Indie Bundle passes $1,000,000 in sales, adds new game

The Humble Indie Bundle is a remarkable success story, since the third version of the pay-what-you-want scheme began last week it's already taken more than $1,000,000 in sales.

The money is split between developers, the Electronic Frontier Foundation , Child's Play and the cost of maintaining the bundle itself, with purchasers getting to determine how much goes to each. Now they've added a sixth game to the bundle: top down shooter Steel Storm: Burning Retribution, and made the introductory video you see above.

The Humble Indie Bundle already contains Crayon Physics Deluxe , Cogs , VVVVVV , Hammerfight and And Yet it Moves , plus free access to Minecraft until August 14th. If you've already bought the bundle, you'll still get the extra game - you'll find it on the Humble Indie Bundle website . Those who have the bundle on Steam will see Steel Storm: Burning Retribution automatically added to their library. If you haven't bought it yet, you have seven days left before the offer ends.