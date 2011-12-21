Humble Indie Bundle 4 adds five more games, soundtracks

OK, this is just getting silly. As if Humble Indie Bundle 4 wasn't star-studded enough to begin with, it's now added another nearly nuclear helping of bang for your buck. Specifically, the pot's been sweetened with five games from Humble Indie Bundle 3: Crayon Physics Deluxe, Cogs, VVVVVVV, And Yet It Moves, and Hammerfight.

Those, of course, join Jamestown, Bit.Trip Runner, Super Meat Boy, Shank, NightSky, Cave Story+, and Gratuitous Space Battles in proving that there is still goodness in the world. Merely beat the current average price of $5.16, and they're all yours - along with each game's respective soundtrack. If I were starving to death and only had $5.17, I would still consider trading my wallet's smoking ruins for this bundle. Buy this. It's money incredibly well spent. President Lincoln and his army of tiny metallic other Presidents will be proud.