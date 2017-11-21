Humble fall sale includes Titan Souls, Enter the Gungeon, Hollow Knight and other great indies

The Humble Bundle fall sale is in full swing, and in addition to free copies of Brutal Legend, it's filled with big discounts on great indie games. The entire sale is a goldmine, but publisher Devolver Digital's library is especially rich.

Note that some games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28, but others are only discounted until this Friday, November 24. Here are some highlights for the shorter sale which ends this Friday:

While these games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28: