Huge GOG EA sale discounts Ultima, Wing Commander and more

If you're stumped for something to play this weekend, you might find some inspiration in this enormous weekend sale at GOG.com , which has lined up 26 of EA's goodest oldest games and shot 60% off their asking prices with the discount gun. $62.14 will get you all the Ultimas, Wing Commanders, Populi (Populouses?) and Dungeon Keepers, plus loads more, or you can buy each game individually for $2.39, which should be about £1.49 in old money.

With Chris Roberts back in the limelight courtesy of Star Citizen, now might be a good time to revisit (or finally play) his Wing Commander titles, and see Mark Hamill in his other famous sci-fi role. (Professional bad guy, and former actor, Malcom McDowell also stars, as Space Marshal Sir Geoffrey Tolwyn.) Of course, it's always a good time to play Ultima Underworld, the dungeon crawling spin-off of the Ultima series - that is, if you can get used to the archaic controls. You'll have your own highlights from this bountiful collection , but if you're tempted you might want to get a wriggle on - the sale ends in two-and-a-half days.

