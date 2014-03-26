How we capture 4K screenshots and video on the Large Pixel Collider

Wes and Tyler reveal the secrets of how they record ludicrously high resolution video and screenshots on the Large Pixel Collider .

The LPC's four GTX Titans give it the power to record 7860x1440 video across three Viewsonic VP2770 27-inch monitors. To record lossless video without compromising on framerate or graphics settings, we use Dxtory with the free Lagarith lossless codec .

When we harness the LPC's power to record 4K screenshots, we turn to a special technique called downsampling. Tyler and Wes talk about how to tweak Nvidia display settings to render games at 3840x2160. That's 8,294,400 pixels.