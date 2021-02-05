How to watch tonight's Final Fantasy 14 expansion reveal livestream

If you're a Final Fantasy 14 player, tonight is going to be one of the biggest, most exciting days of 2021. In just a few hours, Square Enix will be pulling the tarp off a whole new expansion—expected to launch later this year—and unveil an enormous amount of information about where players will spend the next two years of their adventure. Final Fantasy 14's expansions have all been excellent, but its current Shadowbringers expansion has elevated the MMO to become probably the best Final Fantasy game ever. It's that good!

Obviously that means whatever Square Enix has in store for tonight will need to be impressive if it hopes to top the enthusiasm players have for Shadowbringers.

Here's what you need to know.

How to watch Final Fantasy 14's new expansion livestream

In previous years, new expansions were always unveiled at Final Fantasy 14's annual Fanfest convention. Due to COVID-19, having a big, public festival isn't exactly feasible, so Square Enix has taken the entire thing online.

The Final Fantasy 14 announcement showcase begins at 5:30 PM PDT / 8:30 PM EST.

Square Enix didn't specify how long the event will last, but given the in-depth reveals of past expansions, I'd recommend setting aside two hours if you want to watch the whole thing. In addition to revealing the expansion's name, theme, and setting, we expect notable developers like Naoki Yoshida to go deep on the new story and zones. In previous years, the development team has even taken the time to outline new boss battles, the culture and background of different regions, and more. If you're into FF14's story, it's probably something you shouldn't miss. One thing to remember, though, is that if you're not currently caught up on Final Fantasy 14's story, there will likely be spoilers for the previous expansions.

The event can be watched in a few different places. When the show begins, we'll update this page with an embed of the Twitch livestream, but you can watch it directly here. There's also a YouTube stream and a Niconico stream you can tune into.

Square Enix has also said that though the event will be streamed in Japanese, everything will be interpreted into English.