How to get The Recluse in Destiny 2's Season of the Drifter

Destiny 2’s PvP meta is a fickle beast, but you won’t hear any grumblings from your teammates if you include the new Recluse SMG in your Crucible kit. It’s a no-frills bullet hose at 900 rounds per minute, and its special Master of Arms perk buffs outgoing damage if you land a kill with a different weapon in your loadout.

The Recluse thus encourages synergized swapping between a sturdy one-two punch setup, and it’s a nasty surprise for long-range specialists defending themselves from sudden close-quarter surprises. This is how to get The Recluse.

Get the “From the Mouths of Babes” Pursuit from Lord Shaxx in the Tower

Shaxx will continue standing in his stoic Peter Pan pose, but he’s probably smiling behind his helmet for the well-behaved Guardian who takes his Pursuit and keeps it safe in the inventory.

Complete the “Stuff of Myth” Triumph: earn Crucible wins and achieve the Glory rank of Fabled

Like the Gambit-flavored 21% Delirium questline, this a long-haul effort to rack up ranks and wins to appease the Triumph’s criteria. Glory ranks are earned through 4v4 Competitive matches, so you’ll need to pay close attention to teamwork and coordination to maintain as high a win rate percentage as possible (over 50 percent is ideal)—losses can cause your rank to slip backwards and undo hours of effort.

Fabled is the fourth of the six Glory ranks, so you don’t have to go far to reach your goal. A victorious standard match increases your required wins by 1%, so it’s a good idea to jump into some Iron Banner rounds whenever Lord Saladin sets up shop to speed up your progress.