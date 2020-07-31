How to craft Woven Fiber in Grounded

Unsure how to get hold of Grounded Woven Fiber? This material is vital in several blueprints and recipes, but it's not a textile that you just stumble across. There's a small matter of analysing and combining a specific raw material before you can put your Woven Fiber to good use.

Tools including the Grounded axe, Pebblet Hammer, and Spiky Sprig all require Woven Fiber in their recipes. The sooner you begin crafting this material, the better chance you have taking on the threats that await in Grounded's oversized garden. It's a simple process, so let's cut to the chase and learn how to make Grounded Woven Fiber, and which recipes it's used in.

Grounded Woven Fiber: How to craft it

Woven Fiber is made by combining three Plant Fiber together. Plant Fiber can be found all over the map in Grounded, as tiny green plants. You can also find it when chopping down grass.

If you've just started playing, there's no need to venture too far from the opening area. Comb the area surrounding your nearby Field Station and collect as many Plant Fiber as you like.

After collecting a haul of Plant Fiber, head back to the Field Station and interact with the Resource Analyzer. Press Space to analyse the Plant Fiber. The first time you do this, you'll unlock the Woven Fiber recipe.

To craft Woven Fiber, press Tab and click on Craft. Under Materials, select Woven Fiber. Providing that you have three or more Plant Fiber, press Space to craft the item.

Grounded Woven Fiber recipes and blueprints

Alongside several other ingredients and items, Woven Fiber can be used in these recipes:

Pebblet Axe

Pebblet Hammer

Spiky Sprig

Sprig Bow

Acorn Shovel

Ant Club

Torch

Canteen

Eyepatch

Ant Knee Guards

Clover Poncho

Armor Glue

Clover Shin Guards

Clover Hood

Woven Fiber is also required in these blueprints: