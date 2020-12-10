How to rescue Brick in Cyberpunk 2077

You've heard that Cyberpunk 2077 Brick is no longer the Maelstrom leader, but he's actually still alive, and you can save him. Just like many of the other Cyberpunk 2077 quests, this mission requires a little bit of legwork beforehand, so you have more choices when it comes to handling the situation in the All Foods building.

You'll need to decide how you handle Royce before you can even think about searching for Brick. It won't take long to find him though, so let's get straight to it. Here's how to find the code to Brick's room, disarm the detonator, and save Brick in the Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 free Brick: How to find and rescue him in The Pickup

First off, you need to go and deal with Royce. I have a guide on whether you should pay for the Flathead or shoot Royce in Cyberpunk 2077 that covers every choice in this quest, including the optional section that scores you the Militech credchip.

Now it's time to go and speak to Royce. If you're set on rescuing Brick, and you don't have seven points in your Intelligence attribute, you should shoot Royce and kill the other enemies in the room with him. Don't forget to loot his body for his Chaos Tech pistol, as this is a valuable Iconic item that'll be worth using this early in the game.

I tried to free Brick after handing over the Militech credchip to Royce and I wasn't able to interact and deactivate the detonator device later on (which you'll need to do to rescue him unless you have the required Intelligence stats). I could scan the detonator, so I'm unsure whether this is a bug, or part of the quest. However, if your Intelligence stats are high enough, you'll be able to free him without the detonator anyway.

After dealing with Royce, grab the Flathead robot, take the yellow ladder in the corner and open the door. Climb on the boxes and turn on the production line. Then walk through the gap to head down another ladder. Drop through the hole in the metal walkway and either avoid the enemies using stealth, or clear the room by force. These will either be Maelstrom members, or Militech guards depending on your previous decision.

Image 1 of 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Brick (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 4 Cyberpunk 2077 code to Brick's room (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Brick - Detonator (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Brick dialogue (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Brick code: How to open the door

Walk through the door on the left side of the room (along the metal walkway) and pass through the door opposite. Directly on your left you'll spot Brick in a locked room. He'll shout for help once he spots you. Continue forward into the second room. On the grey table on the right you’ll notice a laptop. Press R to open it, then hold F to use it. Navigate to the last message in the Messages tab titled “only you guys know”.

This reveals that the code for Brick's door is 9691.

On the countertop directly to the left of the entrance to the second room, you'll find the detonator. Resist the temptation to set off the charge as this will kill Brick. Instead, simply disarm it. Head back through the door to Brick's room and interact with the keypad on the left to punch in the code. Speak to Brick and when you mention that he owes you he'll say "if we ever meet again, I'll have you covered". I haven't encountered Brick just yet, but I'll update this guide if I run into him.