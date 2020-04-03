How to find microphones in stock today

You're stuck at home day in, day out and your sweaty ears are starting to go numb from the amount of time you've had a gaming headset strapped to your skull. We get it. But you need to chat, you need to stream, you need to get on a video call and keep in touch with friends and family, so why not grab one of the best microphones around and give your ears a break?

But, like so many other communication accessories, microphones can be a little bit of a scarce commodity right now. That's certainly a problem for the best webcams you can buy, but we've got our little deals bots on the crawl to find any and every deal they can to help you find webcams in stock, but we're also setting them to work making sure you can get microphones too.

It's not just a question of giving your sweaty head a break from even the best gaming headsets, a good mic can be a seriously versatile addition to your gaming setup. Quite apart from helping you clearly bark orders at your gaming clan, it also means you can jump on the streaming bandwagon and make your fortune. That's pretty much guaranteed when you make a Twitch account, right?