How to find microphones in stock today

We've set our deals bots on the search for the best prices on the best microphones still in stock.

(Image credit: Rode)

You're stuck at home day in, day out and your sweaty ears are starting to go numb from the amount of time you've had a gaming headset strapped to your skull. We get it. But you need to chat, you need to stream, you need to get on a video call and keep in touch with friends and family, so why not grab one of the best microphones around and give your ears a break?

But, like so many other communication accessories, microphones can be a little bit of a scarce commodity right now. That's certainly a problem for the best webcams you can buy, but we've got our little deals bots on the crawl to find any and every deal they can to help you find webcams in stock, but we're also setting them to work making sure you can get microphones too.

It's not just a question of giving your sweaty head a break from even the best gaming headsets, a good mic can be a seriously versatile addition to your gaming setup. Quite apart from helping you clearly bark orders at your gaming clan, it also means you can jump on the streaming bandwagon and make your fortune. That's pretty much guaranteed when you make a Twitch account, right?

Dave James

Dave has been obsessed with gaming since the days of Zaxxon on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. Thankfully it's a lot easier to build a gaming rig now there are no motherboard jumper switches, though he has been breaking technology ever since… at least he gets paid for it now. 
