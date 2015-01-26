Homeworld Remastered release date announced

The RTS genre has gone through some things. It's a gnarled veteran; a fighter that's spent decades reinventing itself to adapt to the climate. It must be livid to see a new boy turn up that's both exactly the same as a version of its past self, and prettier looking.

The remastered version of Homeworld—sensibly titled Homeworld Remastered—will be with us next month. Over the weekend, at PAX South, Gearbox announced a release date of 25 February. In addition, they offered up a new trailer.

The Homeworld Remastered Collection will collect both of Relic's acclaimed space-based RTS games, in both remastered and original form. This new version has been polished up by Gearbox, who bought the Homeworld licence from the sinking THQ. It adds high-res textures, a remastered score and new voice recording from the original cast.

The collection also grants access to the Homeworld Remastered Steam Multiplayer Beta—a combined online version of both Homeworld games that's also due to kick off on 25 February.

Homeworld Remastered Collection will cost £27/$35.