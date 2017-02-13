Hollow Knight, a beautifully animated 2D platformer, releases this month

Developed by Australian studio Team Cherry, Hollow Knight is a 2D platformer in the Metroidvania vein. I can't vouch for how it plays, but the trailer below demonstrates that it's at least very beautiful. And there are meatgrinders in it. I love meatgrinders – avoiding them is always lots of fun.

According to the studio Hollow Knight is "a classically styled 2D action adventure across a vast interconnected world". After a successful Kickstarter campaign and several years in development, the game releases February 25. The final game features over 130 enemies and 30 bosses, and looks like a mix between Cuphead and Ori and the Blind Forest. I'm looking forward to checking this out.

Here's the trailer: