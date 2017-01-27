Hitman's Landslide bonus mission out next week, 19th elusive target revealed

Sun-kissed Sapienza is easily the best level of Hitman's now concluded episodic first season—something which prompted Phil to catch up with developer IO Interactive and discover its origins thereafter. The stealth-meets-murder game's third bonus mission is set to return to the Roman coastal town this coming Tuesday, where Agent 47 is tasked with aborting a wealthy businessman's political career. And its 19th elusive target is heading for Paris.

Named 'Landslide' and due January 31, the bald butcher will head after Marco Abiatti—a rich right-wing politician with ties to organised crime who has his sights set on becoming mayor. You've to stop this from happening, basically. "Agent 47 must ensure this would-be patrician does not become mayor," publisher Square Enix reaffirms.

Read more: Hitman 2 review

By making a quick jump to Paris you can also pursue Hitman's latest elusive target—Walter "The Blackmailer" Williams, an up-and-coming fashion model with a history of blackmail. The same rules as the previous 18 elusive target ventures apply in that the target is only available for a limited time, they don't appear in Instinct Mode, and failure results in immediate termination of the mission.

This particular mission's objective are two-fold: first, assassinate The Blackmailer; second, retrieve a valuable memory stick. Over to the mission briefing:

Hitman's third bonus mission Landside is due January 31, while the 19th elusive target is live now through Monday February 6 at 1pm GMT/11am PT.