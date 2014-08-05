Here's when Hearthstone: Curse of Naxxramas' Military Quarter opens tonight

Right on schedule, the Curse of Naxxramas Military Quarter is on the cusp of opening up to all. Blizzard has announced the launch times for the next chunk of Hearthstone content, so we know when each region will get the update.

Blizzard announced the launch times in a Battle.net forum post :



Americas: Tuesday, August 5th at 11:59 PM PDT



Europe: Tuesday, August 5th at 11:59 PM CEST



Korea/Taiwan: Wednesday , August 6th at 12:59 AM KST / Tuesday, August 5th 11:59 PM CST



China: Tuesday, August 5th at 11:59 PM CST



The developer added that Military Quarter cards will be featured on the Hearthstone blog once the DLC is live in the Americas.

Last week's launch of the Plague Quarter was a bit of a boondoggle, thanks to a few rather nasty bugs that took players' money but refused to grant access. Blizzard posted another update today stating essentially that it's still working on it. We'll find out tonight (or early tomorrow, depending on your time zone) if the problems have been cleared up for Military Quarter purchases.