Here's a speedy eight-core Intel Comet Lake CPU for just $240

The Core i7 10700KF is a capable 8-core/16-thread CPU, and this is close to the lowest it has ever been.

It was only a few months ago when Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 10700K (Comet Lake) adorned our list of the best CPUs for gaming, occupying a spot as a great value proposition. More recently, we've replaced the entry with an 11th Gen Rocket Lake chip, but the 10700K is still a viable option. Especially now with it being on sale for $239.99 at Newegg.

As far as I can recall, this is the lowest it has ever been. It's actually on sale for $269.99 (down from $359.99, which is too much), but applying coupon code 794FLSH76 at checkout knocks an additional $30 off the price, bringing it to a new low.

Lots Of Bang For Your Buck Intel Core i7 10700KF (Comet Lake) | 8 Cores, 16 Threads | 3.8GHz - 5.1GHz | $359.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $120)

The value proposition is high on the Core i7 10700KF, which is a rather stout 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 3.8GHz base clock and 5.1GHz max turbo frequency. Use coupon code 794FLSH76 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Whether you should build a new PC right now or wait a bit (Intel Alder Lake is right around the corner, and with it a shift to DDR5 memory) is something you'll have to decide. There's no right or wrong answer, just pros and cons in both directions.

If you are looking to build a PC today (or upgrade an existing one), the 10700KF is the same chip as the 10700K that we used to highlight, just without integrated graphics, as denoted by the "F" (and the "K" designates an unlocked multiplier to help with overclocking).

It is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock, 5.1GHz max turbo frequency, and 16MB of L3 cache. The chip is comparable to AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X based on Zen 3. AMD is a little faster across the board, but it also runs north of $400 (it's on sale at Amazon for $406, down from $449).

The difference in cost would be better applied to a GPU (provided you could find one in stock), more/faster storage and RAM, or a higher end motherboard.