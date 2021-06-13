Here's a good look at the Life is Strange remaster

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gives the original game and its prequel Before the Storm a subtle, but much welcome makeover. See for yourself in the trailer that just debuted during Square Enix's E3 showcase.

The changes are most apparent in the facial details. Eyes have more depth and color, lines and color give faces a more natural textured look, and the expanded lighting brings it all together. It's not a revelatory update, but one that legitimately improves on the original without totally washing over the original look. This feels and looks like Life is Strange.

The time for a replay is coming up, too, because Life is Strange Remastered Collection is due September 30.

If you're looking for something truly new, the trailer preceded a look at the next game in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors. Demonstrate the psychic power... of empathy! Moving stuff.