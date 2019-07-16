Here's a first look at the new Tesla tank in Red Alert Remastered

Petroglyph and EA are currently at work on remasters of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, two of the RTS genre's true classics. They're still a fair way out, but producer Jim Vessella has shared some key updates with the series' fanbase on Reddit.

Firstly, they've reached the "alpha" stage with the first campaign mission in Tiberian Dawn. "That means all the mission visuals are now showcasing the 4K assets from Lemon Sky, and the mission can be completed with all the core gameplay mechanics," Vessella said.

But Vessella was also excited to share a first look at the remastered Tesla tank from the remastered Command & Conquer: Red Alert.

(Image credit: EA)

"Even though Red Alert just became playable in the software, Lemon Sky has actually been creating assets for Red Alert over the past several months," he said.

Making the leap from the original game's grainy, low-res art to full 4K has required the team to make some design decisions about details that wouldn't have been visible in the original assets, but EA and Petroglyph are listening to the fan community about how to proceed.

"Our primary goal for units has been to maintain the authenticity of the original in-game asset," he said. "Perhaps we can get feedback here from the greater community to help decide the unit's final look."

Vessella said he'll be sharing more details and art from both games in the near future now that the games are becoming playable.