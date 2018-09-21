Here's 19 minutes of footage from Just Cause 4

As Just Cause 4 game director Francesco Antolini is careful to point out, the latest instalment's map is not only larger than those in previous Just Cause games, but also more diverse. And while you're hardly going to encounter pink candy cotton biomes, or neon-hued Venus space station biomes, you're definitely going to see the full gamut of tropical island-themed biomes.

The 19 minute gameplay footage embedded below is taken from a presentation delivered at Gamescom last month. In addition to showing off the world and demonstrating the usual Just Cause hijinks, you'll also catch a glimpse at upgrades and mods, particularly those related to your grappling hook. There's also an airborne tank, and if you stick around long enough you'll see some ultra-windy monsoonal weather.

Check out the video below. Just Cause 4 releases December 4.