Here, have a Ryzen-based RTX 3060 gaming laptop for under £900

Fancy that, a decent gaming laptop for £899. For gamers on a budget the Lenovo Legion 5 is not a bad buy. While it's not the fastest in the land, it'll land you a nice, current-generation GPU and CPU combo, and will cover all the basics if you just want to get some basic, 1080p gaming underway without remortgaging your house.

Down from £1,099, this little lappy is a fantastic £899 right now at Currys, which means a saving of £200, and a happy competitive gamer with some spending money left over.

Lenovo Legion 5 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | £1,099 £899 at Currys (save £200)

For a current-gen gaming laptop with everything you could need for base level gaming, this is a steal. Granted this laptop only comes with 8GB of RAM and an 512GB SSD, but for those with the knowhow, you can always upgrade those at a later date.

Lenovo Legion 5 is one of those laptops made for gamers concerned primarily with swiftness and affordability. You get a smooth 120Hz panel to match the kind of frame rates that RTX 3060 will be pushing out at 1080p, and a great Ryzen CPU to match. That Ryzen 7 5800H is an eight-core, 16-thread processing beast, which a couple years ago would have looked like a workstation chip.

And all that for under a grand.

Sure, there's a pretty baseline 8GB of RAM, sadly that's likely to be single channel, and just a 512GB SSD, but these can always be upgraded at a later date if you feel up to it. You just need a crosshead screwdriver, a spudger, and some patience.

Besides, you get the added benefit of ray tracing in games with this little wonder, just don't expect to be playing every game at ultra graphics settings.

This Lenovo Legion 5 also only comes packing dual 2W speakers, witch isn't super impressive, but you can always use the money saved to pick up one of the best gaming headsets to go with your shiny new laptop.