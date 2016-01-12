Here are three new stills from the Assassin's Creed film

Assassin's Creed: The Movie is coming out this year. It's just as well, as rumour has it there won't be another mainline Assassin's Creed game until 2017. That means, instead of spending roughly 50 hours being stealthy, stabbing people and collecting things, we'll spend around two hours passively watching someone else do it. Sounds like a good deal to me.

The film, which stars Michael Fassbender, started shooting back in September and follows Aguilar, a 15th-century Spanish Assassin. Judging by the new stills from the film (one above, and two below), there will also be segments set in the modern day. It's probably going to be just as ridiculous as the games, which is great. Ridiculous things can be great.