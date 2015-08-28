Here's your first look at Michael Fassbender in Assassin's Creed

True or false: Videogame movies suck. The answer, of course, is "true." There are exceptions to that rule—I actually quite enjoyed the original Mortal Kombat film—but generally speaking, there are few quicker roads to ruin that basing your summer blockbuster on a popular game franchise. Will the upcoming Assassin's Creed flick be able to elevate itself to a level of "not bad," or, dare we dream, beyond? I don't know, but I can tell you this: Michael Fassbender has the dreamiest eyes.

I mean, seriously, just look at the way those gorgeous baby blues almost glow with intensity under that hood. They grip my heart, they pierce my soul; they're like warm, aquamarine pools filled with Elven lovers, bathing and dancing under starlit skies... sorry, what were we talking about?

Oh, right. According to GamesRadar, the film will start shooting next week, and will tell the tale of Aguilar, a 15th-century Spanish Assassin and newcomer to the franchise. Fassbender will also play Callum Lynch, a modern-day descendant of Aguilar who's caught up in a beef with the Templars, which is what actually leads him to reconnect with Aguilar in the first place. It's set for release on December 21 of 2016.

It sounds like a fairly conventional Assassin's Creed setup, and we can only hope that it will be better than previous videogame movies like... well, take your pick, really. For now, what do you think—Is Fassbender your guy?

(And don't forget: The latest Assassin's Creed game, AC: Syndicate, has been delayed on the PC, and won't be out until November.)