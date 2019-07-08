Here are the Radeon RX 5700 series cards you can buy right now

(Image credit: Powercolor)

Yesterday was a busy day for AMD, which launched new CPUs and GPUs. As it pertains to the latter, the new Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700 aim to mingle among the best graphics cards for the money. We have a review in progress, but if you've already decided that Navi is the upgrade for you, there are several models to choose from.

The usual suspects have all come out with 5700 XT and 5700 cards, including Gigabyte, PowerColor, XFX, and others. Here on the first business day following the launch, all of the available models are ones that use AMD's reference cooling designs, and all are listed at the recently reduced MSRP.

For those of you who want to jump straight to the top of the Navi stack, here are the 5700 XT models that are in-stock at the time of this writing:

All of those cards come with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The same goes for the following 5700 (non-XT) models that are in-stock:

There are several options that have product listings, but as of right now, they are showing as either out-of-stock (auto-notify) as preorders. Those statuses can change at any moment, though, so here's a list of those cards as well:

More cards will trickle in as time goes on, including custom-cooled variants. It remains to be seen what kinds of deals will be available. As they are currently listed, note that both out-of-stock cards from Asus are $10 higher than AMD's MSRP. Following the recent adjustment to pricing, AMD set the price at $399 for the Radeon RX 5700 and $349 for the Radeon RX 5700 (and $449 for the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition).

Finally, note that all three cards are also in-stock and available direct from AMD, and those also include the three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC.

