Here are Hearthstone's new 1000-win class portraits

In September, Blizzard teased a Hearthstone Halloween event that would include, among other tricks and treats, new class portraits that will require 1000 wins per class to be earned. The big event got underway today, which means players can finally get a look at what all that effort is going toward.

The good news is that any wins earned prior to the launch of the Hallow's End event will count toward your total, so you won't necessarily have to crank out 9000 fresh wins to claim all these classy pics. The bad news is that only wins in Ranked or Arena count: Casual, PvE, and Tavern Brawls do not. Best get to grindin'.

Here's what you can get if you put in the work—hit the icon on the bottom-right corner of the preview image to view them in full screen:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Blizzard)

Unfortunately, the big Hearthstone Halloween party has been overshadowed by Blizzard's year-long suspension of Hearthstone Grandmaster Chung "blitzchung" Ng Wai, and the termination of two Hearthstone casters, over his call to "Liberate Hong Kong" in a recent post-match interview. That heavy-handed reaction led to widespread calls for boycotts of Hearthstone and other Blizzard games, and also forced the Blizzard subreddit to temporarily go into private mode.

A full rundown of all that's happening in the Hearthstone Hallow's End event, including Brawls, the Standard Shake-up, in-game rewards, and a couple of new card bundles you can throw your money at, can be had at blizzard.com.