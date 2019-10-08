Blizzard subreddit goes private in the wake of Blitzchung backlash

(Image credit: Future)

The blowback from Blizzard's extremely heavy-handed reaction to Hearthstone Grandmaster Chung 'blitzchung' Ng Wai's call for freedom for Hong Kong yesterday—removal from Grandmasters, a year-long suspension from all competition, loss of all season two winnings, and the effective firing of the two casters involved—has come unexpectedly fast and furious. Fans and players are pledging to boycott Hearthstone and other Blizzard games in response, and earlier today the Blizzard subreddit was made private, meaning that it can only be accessed by people specifically invited by the moderators.

The lockdown came without warning or explanation, but this message from r/wow moderator DotkasFlughoernchen all but confirms that the outrage over Blitzchung's suspension and loss of winnings is the cause. "[The suspension], naturally, has sparked a lot of... let's call it 'discussion.' As of writing this it's the top thread on r/worldnews, r/gaming, r/hearthstone as well as other Blizzard subreddits including r/overwatch, r/starcraft, r/heroesofthestorm and r/warcraft3," they wrote. "It also makes up nearly the entire frontpage of r/Blizzard."

To be clear, this likely isn't a matter of Blizzard clamping down on conversation, but it does speak to the volume and ferocity of the backlash. As redditor Ghend pointed out, Reddit can be rowdy: "I would hazard a guess they were having to spend a lot of time removing things like death threats and threads that did nothing except spam the slogan of the protests, because that's what redditors like to do," they wrote.

Evidence of that can also be seen on Blizzard's own forums. This thread in the Hearthstone forum is already well over 500 posts, but lively discussions are also underway on the World of Warcraft and Overwatch forums. (More pointed, and much less polite, criticisms are also popping up here and there, but they tend not to stay around for very long.)

Officially sanctioned or not, the clampdown won't do anything to change the perception that Blizzard is cracking down on free speech—ironic, given that it was a call for freedom that sparked this furor in the first place. I've reached out to the r/blizzard moderators for more information, and will update if I receive a reply.