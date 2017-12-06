Hello Neighbor releases this week, so here's a new trailer

Hello Neighbor is a game about stalking your neighbors. More specifically, a game about stalking one particularly creepy neighbor, a neighbor who appears to be hiding something in his home. But who's the real creep, here? I hide stuff from my neighbors too, such as belongings I don't want them to steal. But who gives a toss about real world moral dilemmas, because Hello Neighbor is a video game – a promising one – and it'll release this week.

It'll release on December 8, to be precise. Chris played a bit of the pre-alpha last year, and he enjoyed himself despite trying a good 30 times to successfully invade someone's privacy. Read that while you wait, or else watch the trailer below.