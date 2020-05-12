Hearthstone players can claim the Nemsy Necrofizzle hero skin for free this week

Nemsy Necrofizzle is a Warlock hero skin for Hearthstone which was introduced in 2017 and is free for all players—with one catch. The only way to get the skin is to attend and throw down in a Blizzard-approved Fireside Gathering, the live-and-in-person fan meetups. That makes it a relatively rare skin, and thus one of the more sought-after hero skins in the game.

Alas, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced an end to Fireside Gatherings, and that's made it impossible for anyone to get the skin. So for the next week, Blizzard is giving it away to everyone: Just log into Hearthstone by May 19 and it's yours, free and for keeps, and without any of the attendant hassles of actually having to interact with other people.

Many of you have been waiting for the return of Fireside Gatherings to recruit Nemsy, so we decided to open a portal and deliver the diminutive demon summoner directly to you! Log into Hearthstone between May 12 – 19 to claim the Warlock Hero for FREE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fjlRLdkjJMay 12, 2020

And that's it! Log into Hearthstone and get yourself a Nemsy. You're welcome.

Blizzard also dropped the Hearthstone 17.2 update today, adding three new heroes and a new minion to Battlegrounds (and removing Dire Wolf Alpha), and finally enabling players to rearrange their decks in the Collection Manager—a bigger deal than it sounds. Read all about it here.