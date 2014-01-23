Hearthstone open beta now live in Europe

Blizzard are slowly wearing down the regional heroes blocking each continent's open beta Hearthstone access. America was the first to go , and, as of today, Europe has also fallen. Why did it take a few days longer? Well, we do have a lot more castles. In a flash of spectacularly animated magic (read: a blog post ) the promising collectible card game was unlocked for all of Europe to try.

"It's been a crazy past few months for all of us on the Hearthstone team," enthuses the latest post on Hearthstone's EU blog . "We announced Hearthstone at PAX East back in March, began the Closed Beta Test in August, had a blast at BlizzCon with the Innkeeper's Invitational, and we were excited to announce Android and iPhone support. Now we're ready to unleash the awesomeness of Hearthstone to you with Open Beta."

For the open beta, Blizzard promise that there will be no more card wipes - ensuring the safety of your connection from now until the end of time. Despite that, it's still an open beta. While Hearthstone is incredibly polished, it is subject to dramatic rebalancing, and also the occasional server meltdown. "Please be aware," Blizz warn, "that if smoke starts curling out of our servers due to unexpectedly high demand for Hearthstone, we may have to temporarily disable Open Beta account activations until we're ready to take on more players."

If you're interested in trying the game, head over to Blizzard's client download page .