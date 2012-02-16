Have some nice but incredibly stagey Far Cry 3 screenshots

Remember Far Cry? It was all crystal seas, rusty wrecks and winding jungle paths. So is Far Cry 3!

A few shots in this batch could be from a prettier version of the original, which is actually rather exciting. A few others look like they were painstakingly posed with dev tools to tick seven different marketing boxes, then carefully post-processed to blend the explosions and muzzle flashes just so. We'll never know, of course, but it'd be cool to see more that look like someone actually playing the game (above) and less like box art.