Halo Wars 2 will be playable at the PC Gamer Weekender

Halo Wars 2 is coming to the PC Gamer Weekender, and you’ll be able to get hands on with its brand new Blitz mode throughout the weekend.

Blitz mode injects arena card games into the RTS. You're no longer just building bases and armies, but deploying units and strategies using a deck of virtual cards. No match lasts longer than 12 minutes, which means you have to make decisions quickly and get a swift handle on each unit's strengths and weakenesses.

Here is Microsoft on why it chose Blitzs as the ideal mode to show the game to PC Gamer Weekender attendees: “Blitz mode is an entirely new way to experience Halo Wars and real-time strategy gameplay.

“Combining tactical combat with card-based strategy, your deck is your army in Blitz as you build collections of powerful vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action matches online or solo against waves of enemies. A departure from more traditional RTS games, it’s simple to pick up and play, easy to learn but hard to master.”