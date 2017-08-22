Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare release date set for September

Microsoft announced the release date for the upcoming Halo Wars 2 expansion at Gamescom, yesterday. Awakening the Nightmare will let you join the war between the Banished and the crew UNSC Spirit of Fire again on September 26.

Awakening the Nightmare is set only a few months after the main Halo Wars 2 campaign, but this time you’ll be able to command the Banished in their own campaign and see how the enemies of the UNSC live. They’re willing to do anything to win the war, which presumably is how the Flood gets involved. Yep, they’re returning too.

The expansion will also introduce a spectator mode and arena functionality, along with the new Terminus Firefight multiplayer mode.

Here’s what Leif had to say about Halo Wars 2 in his review.

“It's aimed less at the hardcore crowd that eagerly checks for announcements of a new Ashes of the Singularity expansion and more at the Halo shooter fans who'd like to see that universe from a perspective besides the sights of a rifle. And most of the time, it does its job. It's even occasionally fun. But if it's challenging strategy you want with PC-friendly controls, there are far more satisfying worlds than this.”