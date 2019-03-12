Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Steam

Microsoft finally confirmed during tonight's Inside Xbox show that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC—and it will include Halo: Reach, the 2010 prequel to the original Halo: Combat Evolved.

The PC version of Halo: MCC will come in stages, with each game released individually, in chronological order, rather than all of them together in one big bundle. That means Halo: Reach will be first, followed by Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. 343 Industries said that staggered scheduled will enable it to ensure that each game is "right"—emphasis theirs—with PC-standard features including FOV sliders, 4K resolution and ultrawide monitor support, adjustable framerates, and remappable keys. Beyond their initial launch, the games will "evolve and grow over time with community input," Microsoft said.

"We’re embarking on a journey with our community to build a PC experience that delivers on PC gamer expectations," community director Brian Jarrard said. "The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all of the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included with MCC."

Pricing and release dates haven't been announced, but it's great (and a little surprising) that The Master Chief Collection will be on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store. (In fact, it's already listed there.) Halo is a full-on Microsoft series, but not having to deal with that mess of a digital storefront makes the announcement more exciting. More information will be revealed this weekend at SXSW and in the lead-up to launch at Halo Waypoint.