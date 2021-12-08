Here's when you can expect to play Halo Infinite's co-op mode

With Halo Infinite 's campaign set for release later today , you might be wondering how long you'll have to wait before you can co-op with friends. Infinite's multiplayer has already been out for a number of weeks, and some of the Halo mainstays—namely campaign co-op and Forge mode—are also being released separately.

But if you want to find out how long you'll have to wait to play Halo Infinite co-op, here's what you need to know.

When can we expect to get Halo Infinite co-op?

We originally reported that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op was expected to arrive around three months after the release of the game, coinciding with the beginning of Season 2. And while the Season 2 part still stands, 343 Industries have extended the first season's duration to six months , also putting back the launch of the co-op mode until at least May 2022.

The main reason for the delay appears to be down to other, more pressing issues taking priority, such as battle pass progression, or any other problems that crop up after the campaign launches. This will also affect the launch of Forge which, while still slated to arrive with Season 3, has likewise been pushed back until next summer at the earliest.