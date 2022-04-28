Halo Infinite Season 2: Start time, battle pass, maps, modes, and more

After a lengthy wait, Halo Infinite's second season, Lone Wolves, is about to begin next week. You can expect to see new maps, modes, loot, more challenges and, of course, a brand new battle pass that seemingly never expires. Season 1 trialled a few limited-time modes and new systems we might see in the upcoming season, so let's take a look at everything we know about Season 2 so far.

Start time

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves start time

Downtime for Season 2 begins at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST on May 3 and you won't be able to access Halo Infinite's multiplayer during that time. Season 2: Lone Wolves will launch at roughly the following time, but be sure to check the Halo Support Twitter account for more information:

11 am PT

2 pm ET

7 pm BST

8 pm CEST

Once your game has updated, you'll be able to jump in and access Season 2: Lone Wolves.

Battle pass

Halo Infinite Season 2: Battle pass

In the new season, the battle pass will have100 tiers with different kinds of cosmetic rewards. There will be premium and free versions, like last season, so everybody gets something. Battle pass details have been revealed and you'll be getting a better selection and tiers of loot than in Season 1. We also know that there will be a way to earn in-game currency in matches, as opposed to paying for it with real money.

The premium battle pass will net you 1000 CR which you can spend on cosmetics or keep to use to purchase the next season's, much like Fortnite. The battle pass doesn't expire, either, so you can still earn things from Season 1 if yours isn't complete by May 3.

Season 2's pass will have the Lone Wolves theme, which has more Reach inspired armour, and a new mode called Last Spartan Standing which sounds an awful lot like a battle royale mode.

New modes

Halo Infinite Season 2: New modes

The aforementioned Last Spartan Standing mode is a 12-person battle royale of sorts. 12 players will spawn on Big Team Battle maps with a confined loadout and only five respawns, which makes it a little different from your traditional battle royale. If you get killed you can upgrade to a different weapon, which Escalation Slayer fans will enjoy, and the match ends when there's only one player left standing.

King of the Hill is getting an overhaul, where the hill doesn't move on a timer. Instead, standing on a hill fills a control meter and when full, your team will earn a point. You'll then need to go off in search of another hill to control. The opposing team can challenge you when taking the hill to stop the meter filling and if both teams are pushed off the hill the meter goes to zero.

Land Grab is the third new mode, where there will be three points on the map to capture and you can earn a point when a zone is locked down. If you capture all three points, three new zones will appear and the struggle begins again, with the first team to reach 11 winning the match.

Alongside these new maps, the playlist is getting an overhaul of its own, including new rotation playlists, so here are some new variants you can expect to see:

Ninja Slayer: Infinite ammo Energy Swords and Grappleshot loadouts and there will be only Grappleshots and Power Equipment available on the map. Now you can continuously fly through the air like Tarzan, but with an alien sword.

Infinite ammo Energy Swords and Grappleshot loadouts and there will be only Grappleshots and Power Equipment available on the map. Now you can continuously fly through the air like Tarzan, but with an alien sword. Rocket Repulsors: Infinite ammo Rocket Launchers and Repulsor loadouts, with only Repulsors and Power Equipment available on the map. See if you can shoot a rocket while jumping to boost yourself into the air.

Infinite ammo Rocket Launchers and Repulsor loadouts, with only Repulsors and Power Equipment available on the map. See if you can shoot a rocket while jumping to boost yourself into the air. Vampireball: A new Oddball mode where hitting an enemy with the Skull one-shots enemies and has 50% shield vampirism. Good for killing enemies and repairing those shields in one hit.

A new Oddball mode where hitting an enemy with the Skull one-shots enemies and has 50% shield vampirism. Good for killing enemies and repairing those shields in one hit. Rumble Pit: An 8-player free for all with a mashup of base modes alongside new variants.

Maps

Halo Infinite Season 2: Maps

There are two new maps coming in Season 2, the first being a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. It's a dry, desert-looking map with two massive fortresses that you'll no doubt need to defend at some point. The other map is Catalyst, which is a considerably smaller Forerunner structure apparently inspired by Halo 3's Epitaph.

Catalyst will be available across multiple playlists from day one, so you'll become familiar with it quite quickly.

Forge open beta

Halo Infinite: Forge open beta

Forge fans rejoice: the Forge open beta is heading your way. After a substantial closed testing period, players will be able to take part in the open beta from roughly September onwards. More tools will be added as the open beta progresses, so keep an eye here and on Twitter for more info.

Campaign co-op

Will the campaign co-op mode drop in Season 2?