Halo 6 won't be revealed or discussed any time soon

Since Microsoft started releasing its Xbox One exclusives for PC, there's been renewed interest in the possibility of a Halo 6. Shooting aliens is fun after all, and even though Halo 5 got a level editor and multiplayer offering on PC in the form of Forge, it's just not enough. We want a campaign, too.

It's inevitable that a full-blown Halo will release for PC, but don't hold your breath. Holding one's breath for a matter of minutes – let alone weeks, let alone years – will result in death. Writing on the Halo Waypoint website, 343 Industries spokesperson Jeff Easterling said that a new instalment isn't coming any time soon.

Discussing fan expectations following last week's Microsoft E3 press conference, Easterling took the time to address a new Halo specifically. "While there’s little to nothing that can be said on that front, it’s been made clear that we won’t be talking about Halo’s next major title for quite some time," he wrote.

"And no, that doesn’t mean Gamescom. Or PAX. Trust us, when we’re ready to begin pulling back that proverbial curtain, you’ll know. It won’t be soon."

In the meantime, there's always Destiny 2 looming on the horizon, developed by the studio which founded Halo. And there's plenty of other shooters coming, so hopefully we'll feel very busy while we wait for this fabled sixth instalment.