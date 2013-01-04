Guild Wars 2 Snowflake Jewelry exploit punishable with perma-ban

A Guild Wars 2 exploit which allowed players to generate as many prized ectoplasm as they wish has resulted in permanent bans. The exploit was introduced by the MMO's recent Wintersday event and has since been patched, with ArenaNet enforcing a relentless, no-excuses-accepted policy. In a thread on the official Guild Wars 2 forum (spotted by VG/247 ), ArenaNet Support Liason Gaile Gray justified the policy.

"Any time you take one thing and can make two, and then four, and then sixteen... ya gotta know that's just wrong. (I won't quibble on the odds, but overall, that form of doubling was not outside the realm of possibility.) And to perform that action hundreds and hundreds of times? That's called "exploitation," and that's against the User Agreement, the Rules of Conduct, and all that is holy."

She signed off her post with the following words of wisdom: "Exploit closed. Worst offenders terminated. That's what has to happen to make things right for all of us."