GTA Online gets new bonuses and discounts for a limited time

Rockstar Games has announced new bonuses that GTA Online players will be able to earn until June 12. On top of that, players will also be able to take advantage of some limited time discounts on in-game items.
Players can get Double GTA$ and RP in all Special Vehicle Missions, which feature cars such as the Ramp Buggy and Ruiner 2000. Players will also add an extra 25 percent GTA$ on Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries.
As funny as it sounds, the in-game merchants are also holding discounts this week—it's like Black Friday in the world of GTA Online. They're only available for a limited time, and you can check out the full list below.
Ammu-Nation
- Body Armor - 25% off
- All Ammo - 25% off
- Box/Drum Magazines - 50% off
- Luxury Finishes - 50% off
DockTease
- Yachts (all models & model upgrades) - 25% off
- Yacht Modifications - 50% off
Dynasty 8 Executive
- Executive Offices - 25% off
- Executive Office Garages & Garage Mod Shop - 25% off
- Executive Office Renovations (Garage Mod Shop included) - 50% off
Elitas Travel
- Luxor Deluxe - 50% off
- Swift Deluxe - 50% off
Warstock Cache & Carry
- Imponte Ruiner 2000 (both prices) - 25% off
- Coil Rocket Voltic (both prices) - 25% off
- Rhino Tank - 25% off
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (both prices) - 25% off
- Buckingham Valkyrie (both prices) - 25% off
- Brute Armored Boxville (both prices) - 25% off
The current featured races are the Steeplechase Premium Race and the Del Perro Pier Time Trial, but two new races will start on May 30 and last until June 5. These are the Ascent Premium Special Vehicle Race, which is locked to the Rocket Voltic, and the Observatory Time Trial.
You can check out Rockstar's original post on its website here.
A new Gunrunning update is set to bring illegal arms trade to GTA Online. Rockstar has yet to announce more details on the "specific business and research opportunities" that the new update will offer, but you can read everything we know about it here.