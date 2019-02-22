GTA Online gets ludicrous new supercar, Doomsday Heist pays double this week

Why is it that GTA Online cars get me so damn excited when in real life, I don't even have a driving licence? I ponder this contradictory state of affairs while making heart eyes at GTA Online's latest vehicular addition, the Principe Deveste Eight. It'll set you back $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport. But hey, regular players can spend February's free GTA money to take the cost down a little.

If you can't afford the car, you get a branded T-shirt for this fictional car just by signing in this week—making the whole thing perilously close to the plot of a Friends episode.

There are two sets of double GTA money/experience bonuses this week: Doomsday Heist finales pay out twice as much, as does the more recent Arena War series of multiplayer modes. I recommend looking at our guide on how to make money in GTA Online for the kind of payout you get from the Doomsday Heist, and whether you think the bonus makes it worthwhile versus the game's regular heists.

If you've never tried the Doomsday Heist—like GTA's equivalent of a high-level raid, I guess—facilities are 30 percent off this week. You can also save on hangars, handy for storing novelty aircraft, and giving you an excuse to use Fort Zancudo as your personal base.

Finally, the following vehicles are all 30 percent off, along with those available in the Arena War series: