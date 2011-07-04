GTA IV mod makes incredible graphical overhaul

Parts of the above trailer for the ICEnhancer 1.2 GTA IV mod look as though they could come from a GTA V. The fan made update, spotted by RPS , builds on a selection of GTA IV mods, like RealityIV and DKT70 road textures, and then adds updated shaders to make this three year old game look as though it could be coming out next year. Improved lighting, weather effects, depth of field and more combine to transform GTA IV into the video you see above. GTA IV isn't well optimised under the best of circumstances, it might take a hefty PC to run this one, but we can't wait to try it out.

For another way to see Liberty City as you've never seen it before, check out Dead End Thrills where friend of PC Gamer Duncan Harris uses a series of mods and texture packs to create photorealistic images of the mean streets of Grand Theft Auto IV.