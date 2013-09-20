GTA 5 on PC: five things we want to see

Rockstar's vision of a persistent, ever-growing multiplayer world is intriguing, but an upper limit of 16 players? Come on. Console players used to 6v6 Call Of Duty multiplayer might be satisfied with that, but QuakeWorld was offering PC gamers a higher player count than that more than 15 years ago. The thought of 64 players wreaking havoc in Los Santos and its surrounds is mouth-watering, and our rigs are more than up to the task.

In fact it’s GTA Online that gives the strongest indication that GTA 5 is coming to PC: this has been in the works for a decade and built to last for years, not tacked on to the fag-end of a console generation. Rockstar admit that their long-term vision for GTA Online is fleshing out the world to include locations from previous games in the series. In a recent interview with Game Informer, Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies said: “We’ve set [GTA Online] up so there are no limitations. The only limitation is the size of the disc and how much memory we’ve got.” Well, Leslie, we don’t use discs, and we’ve got spare memory by the gigabyte. Go nuts.